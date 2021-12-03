5 pictures of to be married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain that prove they are the cutest

    Actress Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain had been dating for a long time. The couple is now all set to get married soon in the coming week. The duo is quite vocal about their relationship and often go on trips together. They love to share pictures with each other. In this picture, their love for twinning is quite visible as Ankita has worn a pink saree and Vicky has sported a pink kurta pyjama. The look adorable as they hug each other.

    In the picture, they are seen taking a casual walk by the beach and make a perfect pair.

    The couple is seen doing a small celebration as they complete two years of togetherness. Ankita had decorated the place with lights, candles and a chocolate cake.

    Ankita looks beautiful in a blue saree and Vicky is seen in a somber pink kurta.

    In the picture, Ankita is seen enjoying some quality time with Vicky Jain at an snowy location.

