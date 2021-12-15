5 Priceless moments from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dreamy wedding

1 / 6

Photos of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain that spell LOVE

After three days grand pre-wedding festivities, actress Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. From their mehendi to wedding night, the lovebirds had made sure to live every moment of their wedding and it is hard to stop staring at their mesmerising photos. Several pictures of the couple from their wedding are doing the rounds on social media. So, here's a look at all the dreamy pictures of the couple from their pre-wedding to post-wedding festivities.

Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram