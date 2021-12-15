5 Priceless moments from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dreamy wedding

Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
   
    Photos of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain that spell LOVE

    After three days grand pre-wedding festivities, actress Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. From their mehendi to wedding night, the lovebirds had made sure to live every moment of their wedding and it is hard to stop staring at their mesmerising photos. Several pictures of the couple from their wedding are doing the rounds on social media. So, here's a look at all the dreamy pictures of the couple from their pre-wedding to post-wedding festivities.

    Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

    Match made in heaven

    In the picture, Ankita is over the moon as Vicky tied mangalsutra around her neck. The bride donned a gorgeous golden lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra, while Vicky wore a cream sherwani with a matching doshala and a turban.

    Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

    A glimpse from their engagement party

    A day before their wedding, Ankita and her beau Vicky exchanged rings at a grand party. Looking no less than a queen, Ankita donned a black gown, while her groom dazzled in pants paired with a blazer.

    Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

    Carnival theme mehendi party

    The couple chose coordinated ensembles in floral and pastel pink for their carnival themed mehendi ceremony. Ankita looked resplendent in pink and beige floral print lehenga and his groom Vicky complemented her in a contrasting ivory sherwani.

    Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

    The couple look radiant at their pre-wedding ceremony

    The duo looked lovely in this picture from their pre-wedding festivities. The actress wore a graceful pink and green Paithani saree featuring a thick border with gold detailing. She accessorised her look with a choker and traditional mundavalya. Vicky on the other hand wore a cream kurta with pyjama and completed his look with mundavalya.

    Photo Credit : Vicky Jain's Instagram

    Mr & Mrs Jain at their reception

    After tying the knot in a grand ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception for their close family and friends. The diva wore a red saree with a gold border, while Vicky donned a black sherwani.

    Photo Credit : Amit Talwar's Instagram