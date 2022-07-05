1 / 6

5 Times Ankita Lokhande floored us with her shimmery outfits

Ankita Lokhande enjoys a massive fan following in the television sector owing to her exceptional role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta. The fashionable actress was also in the season 2 and 3 of the show, and her pairing with Shaheer Sheikh was loved by the audience. She is married to her long time beau, Vicky Jain and they recently shifted to their new home. She also participated in the show Smart Jodi with him, and they were declared the winner for the season. The actress is quite popular for her fashion sense and often treats her fashion in different styles of outfits. Here is a glances at her outfits that prove her love for shimmery outfits.

Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram