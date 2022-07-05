5 Times Ankita Lokhande floored us with her shimmery outfits

Ankita Lokhande enjoys a massive fan following in the television sector owing to her exceptional role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta. The fashionable actress was also in the season 2 and 3 of the show, and her pairing with Shaheer Sheikh was loved by the audience. She is married to her long time beau, Vicky Jain and they recently shifted to their new home. She also participated in the show Smart Jodi with him, and they were declared the winner for the season. The actress is quite popular for her fashion sense and often treats her fashion in different styles of outfits. Here is a glances at her outfits that prove her love for shimmery outfits.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress looks gorgeous in green shimmery deep neck gown. It has a high slit and she paired it with studded earrings and multicolor heels. Her hair was in a bun with curly flicks on side.
The actress looks charming in the light pink shimmery lehenga with floral embroidery work over it. It has a strappy floral work blouse and shimmery skirt with net dupatta.
Ankita looks like a glam queen in the fashionable sequin work gown with high slit. She is seen flaunting her toned legs and has sported black heels.
The actress is ready to party in the deep neck and full sleeve shimmery golden outfit. It is a gorgeous short dress and she has paired it with a layered necklace and a high ponytail.
The actress looks like a queen in the beautiful golden shimmery lehenga and traditional jewellery.