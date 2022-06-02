5 times Ankita Lokhande looked elegant in red sarees

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who became a popular name with the role of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. The beautiful pairing of Archana and Manav was highly liked by the audience and people still remember their iconic characters. After the show, she also appeared in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3, opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita is also among the most fashionable actresses in the industry and regular shares posts on her social media handles in Indian and western outfits. The actress looks very beautiful in sarees, hence here are a few glimpses of the actress in red sarees.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
In the picture, Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous in a stunning self-design saree. She paired it with a plain sleeveless blouse and choker necklace. Her hair is tied up and her face is glowing with light makeup and red lipstick.
The actress looks pretty as ever in the beautiful red sari with designer broad borders. She paired the look with red bangles and a traditional Maharashtrian nosepin.
Pavitra Rishta actress looks stylish in the beautiful red pleated design saree and paired it with shimmery red deep neck blouse. She had also sported a statement pearl with gold necklace and earrings.
The actress had sported a stunning red Banarasi Silk saree with an intricate gold design on it. She paired the look with mangalsutra, green bangles and gold jhumkas.
The beautiful actress was glowing with joy as she sported a beautiful red silk saree on her wedding reception. She had sported traditional golden choker and long chain. Her hair was tied in a bun and decorated with flowers.
