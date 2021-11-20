5 times Ankita Lokhande proved she is true Indian beauty in saree

Ankita Lokhande is among the leading actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta and has been highly appreciated for her innocent looks and acting skills. Apart from that, the sarees she wore in the show also caught the attention of many. While we are still in awe of Ankita's panache, here are a few saree looks of Ankita Lokhande in which she looks effortlessly beautiful as she proved her love for sarees.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
In the picture, she had sported a complete Maharashtrian look with a beautiful green saree and deep red blouse. The saree had a beautiful border and she had accessorized the look with traditional jewels including layers of necklaces, bangles, and waistband.
Ankita is looking truly delightful in this gorgeous chicken work saree and backless blouse. She looked quite simple yet attractive proving that white is certainly her colour.
This is a quick selfie of the bride to be amid her marriage preparations as her family members have come together to celebrate her special day. She had worn an elegant red saree with a green blouse. She had paired it with traditional jewellery and a neat bun.
Ankita Lokhande’s Diwali saree looks surely created festive look trends as she looked gorgeous in the green saree. She had worn a cut sleeve blouse with self-work on it. She had paired the look with a pearl choker.
Pavitra Rishta 2 actress had grabbed everyone’s attention will her red amazing saree. She has paired the saree with a sequin work simple strip blouse. It was accessorized with a multi-layer set and beautiful earrings, making it perfect for any event.