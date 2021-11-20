5 times Ankita Lokhande proved she is true Indian beauty in saree

1 / 6

Ankita Saree looks

Ankita Lokhande is among the leading actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta and has been highly appreciated for her innocent looks and acting skills. Apart from that, the sarees she wore in the show also caught the attention of many. While we are still in awe of Ankita's panache, here are a few saree looks of Ankita Lokhande in which she looks effortlessly beautiful as she proved her love for sarees.

Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram