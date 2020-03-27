/
7 Times Ankita Lokhande impressed us with her stunning appearances in a saree; See Pics
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2679 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 27, 2020 05:54 pm
1 / 8
Ankita Lokhande's stunning saree looks
Ankita Lokhande is one popular actress of the TV industry. The stunning actress made Bollywood debut opposite Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She portrayed the role of Jhalkari Bai and won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. The diva was recently seen in Baaghi 3. She shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tiger Shroff. The actress is not slowing down and is only climbing the ladder of success. Apart from her incredible performances, Ankita has won hearts because of her bubbly personality. She is one of the most loved actresses. When it comes to style, Ankita knows how to slay! Apart from turning heads in stunning gowns and looking good in crop tops and more, Ankita has always managed to impress us with her saree looks. Be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, Ankita's saree looks are always on point. If you have been looking for some inspiration, have a look at the actress' best saree looks.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Keeping it simple
We love how the actress kept her look simple yet so stylish!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Desi look on point
We definitely love this look but her pose stole the show this time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
A big yes to this look
Ankita totally nailed the 'Marathi Mulgi' look. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
So elegant
She knows how to slay and yes, we are taking cues.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Gorgeous and how!
We cannot take our eyes off this look!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Stunner
The actress looks stunning in a golden saree and green blouse. We love how she rounded off her look with gajra and golden neckpiece.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Ain't nobody like a desi girl
For Manikarnika's success bash, Ankita donned a pink saree with a full sleeve blouse and looked resplendent.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
