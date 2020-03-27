7 Times Ankita Lokhande impressed us with her stunning appearances in a saree; See Pics

1 / 8

Ankita Lokhande's stunning saree looks

Ankita Lokhande is one popular actress of the TV industry. The stunning actress made Bollywood debut opposite Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She portrayed the role of Jhalkari Bai and won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. The diva was recently seen in Baaghi 3. She shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tiger Shroff. The actress is not slowing down and is only climbing the ladder of success. Apart from her incredible performances, Ankita has won hearts because of her bubbly personality. She is one of the most loved actresses. When it comes to style, Ankita knows how to slay! Apart from turning heads in stunning gowns and looking good in crop tops and more, Ankita has always managed to impress us with her saree looks. Be it rocking a plain saree or an embroidered one, Ankita's saree looks are always on point. If you have been looking for some inspiration, have a look at the actress' best saree looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani