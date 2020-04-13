Ankita Lokhande: 6 times the stunner made jaws drop as she pulled off thigh high slit outfits

1 / 7

Ankita Lokhande's ravishing thigh high slit outfits

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular and well known actresses. The actress rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which made her a household name. The show went on for a span of around six years from 2009-2014 and the stars received immense love and admiration amongst the audience. Ankita was also seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. The actress took a step into Bollywood with a stellar debut in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was seen in Baaghi 3 this year co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor which performed really well at the box office. Ankita Lokhande is also obsessed with Instagram and her social media feed is a delight for fans. She has lately been enjoying her time in quarantine as she is busy posting some of the most terrific throwback dance videos and the cutest videos with her family. Ankita is head over heels in love with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and the couple's cutest pictures set absolute couple goals. The diva is also a true blue fashionista and loves to experiment with her outfits. She is a stunner and there is no denying that. Be it a regular kurta, saree, larger than life gowns or an embellished lehenga, she pulls of every outfit like no one else. On that note, check out times when the actress pulled off thigh high slit outfits like a boss lady and set major fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram