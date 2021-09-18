Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh spotted to Jasmin Bhasin in Leh Ladakh: Trending PHOTOS of the week

1 / 6

Television industry’s most trending pictures of the week

Hindi television celebrities have been making the headlines for their work and public appearances. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh have been topping the charts for their web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The Ekta Kapoor show premiered on September 15, 2021, on the OTT platform Zee 5, and is a spin-off of the successful Pavitra Rishta, which starred Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead characters. Fans are very excited and full of praises as they say that Shaheer Sheikh has done a good job as Manav Deshmukh. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh got papped together recently and their photos were one of the most trending pictures of the week. In other news, Krystle Dsouza’s ethnic look, Jasmin Bhasin’s trip to Leh Ladakh and others have been setting the internet on fire. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Telly Instagram