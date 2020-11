1 / 8

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's romantic photos

Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. The beautiful actress keeps creating buzz for multiple reasons. Talking about her love life, in particular, as we know, she is happily in a relationship with Vicky Jain. The actress often shares lovey-dovey photos with her beau on Instagram. Several pictures of the couple from the Diwali celebrations are currently doing rounds on the internet. He was also present at Ankita's place during the Bhai Dooj celebrations. The actress shared multiple pictures on her Instagram. A few days ago, she shared a picture and penned a sweet note for her beau. The actress wrote, "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations." She further apologized to him for all the criticism he faced because of her. Going by their social media pictures, both share a great bond. As they continue to keep giving couple goals, check out their adorable romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram