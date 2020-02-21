PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande is a fashionista and slays in every outfit like a pro; Check it out

1 / 10

Ankita Lokhande's stylish pictures

Ankita Lokhande has been a part of this industry for over a decade now. Her rise to fame was the TV show Pavitra Rishta co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput that went on for a time span of over six years from 2009-2014. The actress then went on to star in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. After years of delivering terrific performances in TV, she made her silver screen debut in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. The actress received a lot of critical acclaim as well as audience's love and appreciation for her performance. She will be soon seen in the upcoming film Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor and we cannot wait to watch her on-screen again. Ankita is also active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing pictures. Check out some of her most stylish looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram