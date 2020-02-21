Home
PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande is a fashionista and slays in every outfit like a pro; Check it out

Ankita Lokhande is not only a versatile actress but also a bonafide fashionista. She has an impeccable sense of style that will leave you amazed. Check out some of her most stylish looks.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: February 21, 2020 07:24 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Ankita Lokhande's stylish pictures

    Ankita Lokhande's stylish pictures

    Ankita Lokhande has been a part of this industry for over a decade now. Her rise to fame was the TV show Pavitra Rishta co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput that went on for a time span of over six years from 2009-2014. The actress then went on to star in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. After years of delivering terrific performances in TV, she made her silver screen debut in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. The actress received a lot of critical acclaim as well as audience's love and appreciation for her performance. She will be soon seen in the upcoming film Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor and we cannot wait to watch her on-screen again. Ankita is also active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing pictures. Check out some of her most stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Vision in black

    Vision in black

    Ankita stuns in this black outfit and we cannot take our eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Ravishing red

    Ravishing red

    The Pavitra Rishta star is raising the temperature with this fabulous picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Happy vibes

    Happy vibes

    We love the happy vibes of this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Marathi mulgi

    Marathi mulgi

    Ankita Lokhande aces the look and we are taking cues.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    She definitely knows to slay it effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Pose on point

    Pose on point

    We need to take notes for posing from Ankita.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    We cannot take our eyes off this mesmerising beauty in black.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Princess vibes

    Princess vibes

    Ankita looks dreamy in this gorgeous pink gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Our desi girl

    Our desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

