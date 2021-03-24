Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Ankita Lokhande
/
Ankita Lokhande has a different and unique outfit for every mood and these PHOTOS prove the same

Ankita Lokhande has a different and unique outfit for every mood and these PHOTOS prove the same

Apart from being a talented actress, Ankita Lokhande is also loved for her sartorial choices. Read on to know about her different outfits.
492 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Ankita Lokhande’s different and unique outfits

    Ankita Lokhande’s different and unique outfits

    Ankita Lokhande is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. She made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. Rising to fame with the lead character of the show, Anita became one of the highest paid actors in the television industry. In 2019, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with the historical periodic drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor then went ahead to appear in Ahmed Khan’s 2020 action thriller, Baaghi 3. Even though Ankita Lokhande is currently in a relationship with businessman, Vicky Jain, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput had put her into the spotlight. The actor, who had been in a relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput for over five years was asked about her relationship status with SSR at the time this unfortunate incident took place. Ankita Lokhande fought all the controversies with great dignity and earned the love and respect of people, all over again. Today, Ankita is praised for her on-screen talent and personality. Scrolling through Ankita Lokhande’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she has an outfit for every mood. Here are some of Ankita Lokhande’s best outfits. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Happy saree days

    Happy saree days

    Ankita Lokhande bursts into a laughter as she is seen in a white colour embroidered saree with a sleeveless blouse.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    At home look

    At home look

    Ankita gets clicked candidly wearing a pyjama and a plain tshirt as she spends quality time at home.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Elegant gowns

    Elegant gowns

    The actor wears a deep red colour one-shoulder gown, subtle makeup and open hair.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Casual outfits

    Casual outfits

    Ankita Lokhande poses for the camera wearing a casual orange top and white ripped jeans.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Water-baby

    Water-baby

    The star gets clicked as she stands in the pool wearing a black halter-neck one-piece swimsuit.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    “#Vibinhigh” in florals

    “#Vibinhigh” in florals

    Anikta Lokhande got clicked in a floral turtle-neck top along with ripped denim jeans and white shoes.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Night-outs

    Night-outs

    She wears a thigh-length one-shoulder along with heels that looks perfect for a night outing.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    The English look

    The English look

    The artist posed for the camera wearing a white gown and holding a small bouquet.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Festive vibes

    Festive vibes

    Ankita Lokhande painted the town red with her splendid red saree.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram