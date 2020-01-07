From Ankita Lokhande to Madhurima Tuli, THESE are the actresses we would love to see play negative roles

1 / 6

Ankita Lokhande to Madhurima Tuli

Playing a negative role in any show or movie is always exciting and at the same time requires dedication from the artists. It is difficult to be the antagonist on any entertainment medium, especially when it caters to the family audience, as the villain often becomes the talk of the household. Not many can pull off a character like Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Shagun from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. We love them for the person they are, but they literally make us hate them for their roles. Negative characters are indeed likely to gain the greatest popularity among the audience, and many TV actors have built their careers by doing justice to these roles. At the same time, it’s quite evident to see TV actresses who have managed to portray both negative and positive roles efficiently like Jennifer Winget and Rashami Desai. As said, the TV industry has indeed gained popularity due to their experimentation and versatile content, and the actors become famous due to their uncommon roles. Let’s take a look at some of these beautiful actresses who we would love to see play the character of a villain at some point of time in a show.

Photo Credit : Instagram