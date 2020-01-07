/
From Ankita Lokhande to Madhurima Tuli, THESE are the actresses we would love to see play negative roles
The TV industry has indeed gained popularity due to their experimentation and versatile content, and the actors become famous due to their uncommon roles. Let’s take a look at some of these beautiful actresses who we would love to see play the character of a villain at some point of time in a show.
Ankita Lokhande to Madhurima Tuli
Playing a negative role in any show or movie is always exciting and at the same time requires dedication from the artists. It is difficult to be the antagonist on any entertainment medium, especially when it caters to the family audience, as the villain often becomes the talk of the household. Not many can pull off a character like Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Shagun from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. We love them for the person they are, but they literally make us hate them for their roles. Negative characters are indeed likely to gain the greatest popularity among the audience, and many TV actors have built their careers by doing justice to these roles. At the same time, it’s quite evident to see TV actresses who have managed to portray both negative and positive roles efficiently like Jennifer Winget and Rashami Desai. As said, the TV industry has indeed gained popularity due to their experimentation and versatile content, and the actors become famous due to their uncommon roles. Let’s take a look at some of these beautiful actresses who we would love to see play the character of a villain at some point of time in a show.
Nia Sharma
Best known for her role as Aarohi Kashyap for the show Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nia, who is currently the part of the popular TV show Naagin, has got all the qualities to pull off a negative character effectively with killer looks and charm.
Ankita Lokhande
Archana was the talk of the town due to the daily show Pavitra Rishta. The series was highly popular due to Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's love story and an amazing storyline. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi last year. The actress has already proved her mettle in both the industries. We would definitely love to see her play a negative role.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
The beautiful actor rose to fame after she replaced Giaa Manek in the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The character of Gopi Bahu was indeed well received by the audience. For an actress who pulled off an innocent Bahu role so gracefully, she also deserves a chance to be an on-screen villain.
Surbhi Chandna
The actress became a sensation after her remarkable work in Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi definitely got the skills with those dewy eyes and an intimidating smile to pull off a negative role with ease.
Madhurima Tuli
Madhurima Tuli is one of the well-noted actresses of the television and film industry. Having enacted in daily soaps like Chandrakanta- Ek Mayavi Prem Katha and Kasturi, the actress has received widespread appreciation for her on-screen character. The actress has the perfect acting skills to do justice to a negative character.
