1 / 6

Ankita Lokhande’s sarees

Ankita Lokhande is a television actor who has worked in Bollywood as well. She made her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. Ankita rose to fame by playing the lead character of Archana Deshmukh in it and has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades from Gold Debut in a Lead Character, GR8 Face of the Year, Best Actor in a Lead Character, Best Actor in Drama Series, Television Personality of the Year and many more. Ankita has a huge fan base also due to her work in reality television series including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4 and Comedy Circus. Ankita Lokhande was once one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the period film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. The actor then went ahead to appear in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller, Baaghi 3 in 2020. Ankita Lokhande is often praised for her on-screen performances and is many times spotted giving major fashion goals to her fans. Here are pictures of actor Ankita Lokhande wearing beautiful sarees that her fans would want to steal from her closet. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla