Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande made her television debut with Pavitra Rishta wherein she was seen romancing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and post that, Ankita Lokhande was seen in shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Comedy Circus, Ek Thhi Naayka, and other shows. Thereafter, Ankita got her big Bollywood break with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and next, she was seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Now as we speak, Ankita is quarantining at home and as of now, she is all vocal about seeking justice for her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. That said, Ankita has been supporting SSR’s sisters in their fight to seek justice for the late actor, and recently, Ankita was papped with her mother as the two were buying plants to fulfill SSR’s dream of planting 1000 trees. Yes, as Shweta Singh Kirti informed that amid SSR’s 50 dreams, one dream was to plant 1000 trees and in order to achieve the dream, Shweta requested his fans to plant trees.

Photo Credit : Instagram