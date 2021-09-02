Ankita Lokhande: PHOTOS that prove the actor is a lot like her onscreen character Archana Deshmukh

Ankita Lokhande is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She rose to fame by playing the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta opposite the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor got under the skin of her character, Archana Deshmukh and delivered an excellent performance. Ankita Lokhande has been making the headlines for her upcoming web-series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 (premiering on Zee5 on September 15, 2021). In fact, even in real life, Ankita is a lot like the character she plays on-screen. Here are pictures from Ankita Lokhande’s social media feed that prove that she is similar to Archana Deshmukh in real life. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks gorgeous posing for the camera in a subtle ethnic outfit with her curly hair tied in braids.
Ankita gets snapped wearing an onion peel saree with golden embroidery, gold earrings and her hair tied in a bun.
The actor dresses up in a Maharashtrian style outfit as she poses for the camera with her mother, showering love on her.
Ankita dons the look of a Maharashtrian bride and captions the post as, “love for Marathi food, jewelleries, and brides”.
Ankita Lokhande gets clicked in a white saree as she laughs to her heart's content.