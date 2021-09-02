Ankita Lokhande: PHOTOS that prove the actor is a lot like her onscreen character Archana Deshmukh

1 / 6

Ankita Lokhande’s pictures channeling her inner Archana Deshmukh

Ankita Lokhande is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She rose to fame by playing the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta opposite the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor got under the skin of her character, Archana Deshmukh and delivered an excellent performance. Ankita Lokhande has been making the headlines for her upcoming web-series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 (premiering on Zee5 on September 15, 2021). In fact, even in real life, Ankita is a lot like the character she plays on-screen. Here are pictures from Ankita Lokhande’s social media feed that prove that she is similar to Archana Deshmukh in real life. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram