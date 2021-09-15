Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh: PHOTOS that prove the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actors share a sizzling chemistry

    Pictures of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh leaving fans awestruck

    Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta was one of the highest-rated television daily soaps. The makers of the series have come up with another season of the show, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Shaheer Sheikh is seen playing the very popular character of Manav Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande will play Archana in the series that releases on ZEE5 today. Even though Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen romance made millions of hearts melt, Ankita Lokhande and Saheer Sheikh’s jodi has been appreciated by fans. Here are pictures that showcase Ankita Lokhande and Saheer Sheikh's sizzling chemistry.

    Beginning of a new journey

    Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh share a picture of themselves posing together for the camera as Archana and Manav, as they begin shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

    Candid clicks

    Ankita and Shaheer share a good relationship with each other even off-screen, as they get clicked by the paparazzi heading home after a long day at their promotions.

    “Made for each other”

    The two surely give complete “made for each other” goals as they look like the perfect wedded couple on-screen, having happy faces on.

    Intense love

    Ankita and Shaheer have set the OTT platforms on fire with their intense love, as their still of the two standing in the rains, under a red umbrella has been ruling the hearts of many.

    Candid clicks

    Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh share a candid picture on their official social media handle, leaving fans drooling over their chemistry with each other.

