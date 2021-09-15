Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh: PHOTOS that prove the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actors share a sizzling chemistry

1 / 6

Pictures of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh leaving fans awestruck

Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta was one of the highest-rated television daily soaps. The makers of the series have come up with another season of the show, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Shaheer Sheikh is seen playing the very popular character of Manav Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande will play Archana in the series that releases on ZEE5 today. Even though Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen romance made millions of hearts melt, Ankita Lokhande and Saheer Sheikh’s jodi has been appreciated by fans. Here are pictures that showcase Ankita Lokhande and Saheer Sheikh's sizzling chemistry.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla