Ankita Lokhande's THROWBACK vacay photos will beat your travel blues

1 / 12

Ankita Lokhande's travel pictures

Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular stars of the entertainment industry. She is well known for portraying Archana in Pavitra Rishta. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita essayed the role of Jhalkari Bai and won hearts with her remarkable performance in the same. Post her debut film, she was seen in Baaghi 3. She starred screen space opposite Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tiger Shroff in the same. The actress' social media posts keep creating a huge buzz. She is active on Instagram and has been updating her fans about what she's up to during the lockdown. From sharing selfies to pictures with businessman beau Vicky Jain, Ankita has been treating her fans. A few days ago, Ankita shared a beautiful picture of herself in which she can be seen flaunting a ring. The same soon sparked engagement rumours. Many know Ankita is currently dating businessman Vicky Jain. As per reports, it was friendship that turned into love for the couple. They were introduced to each other by Arjun Bijlani's wife during Bijlani's house party. And since then, the couple is going strong and how! The actress often shares her photos with beau Vicky on Instagram. Speaking of that, as mentioned earlier, Ankita is very active on social media. The actress' social media posts are a perfect treat, especially her travel photos. Anyone who follows her knows she's a travel junkie. On that note, take a look at the actress' throwback travel pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram