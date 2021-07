1 / 6

All you need to know about Pavitra Rishta 2

Pavitra Rishta is considered as one of the most popular Hindi daily soaps. The series premiered on June 1, 2009, on Zee TV and soon became one of the biggest TRP shows. This Ekta Kapoor series starred Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead characters. Their on-screen chemistry made millions fall in love with the story of their characters, Archana and Manav Deshmukh. The plot of the series revolves around a Maharashtrian household where two people have an arranged marriage and love blossoms between the two. In fact, not only on-screen but love between Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput started to brew even in real-life and the two were in a relationship for many years. After remaining at the top of the charts for a long time, Pavitra Rishta went off-air on October 25, 2014. It had been announced in 2021 that Ekta Kapoor is coming back with another season of Pavitra Rishta, titled as Pavitra Rishta 2. The upcoming series will premiere on an OTT platform as the makers of the series have confirmed that the series is “completely digital”. Here's all you need to know about Pavitra Rishta 2 that will increase your excitement. Read ahead to take a look.

