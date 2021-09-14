PHOTOS of Ankita Lokhande as Archana in Pavitra Rishta will take fans down the memory lane

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her portrayal of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. The series topped the charts for years, making Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput, household names, giving their career a great kickstart. Ankita Lokhande has recently been making the headlines for her upcoming web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0, which is a digital spin-off of Pavitra Rishta. The show will be premiering on ZEE5 on September 15, 2021. The actress will be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh on the show. Fans of the series have expressed their excitement all over social media and have revealed that they “can’t wait” to see Ankita Lokhande as Archana, once again. Here are Ankita Lokhande’s most popular looks from Pavitra Rishta, which will take millions down memory lane. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Ankita Lokhande’s character in Pavitra Rishta, Archana Manav Deshmukh, was that of a very simple girl next door.
Ankita Lokhande aka Archana’s smile made millions of hearts melt.
Ankita Lokhande was often praised by her fans for the choice of sarees the actor wore as Archana Manav Deshmukh, on the television show.
Ankita Lokhande gave complete bride goals as “Archana” looked gorgeous in her attire as the most good-looking Maharashtrian bride.
Ankita Lokhande maintained a patent style as Archana Manav Deshmukh, starting a trend of simple sarees, minimal jewellery, and unique hairstyles.