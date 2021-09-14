PHOTOS of Ankita Lokhande as Archana in Pavitra Rishta will take fans down the memory lane

1 / 6

Ankita Lokhande as Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her portrayal of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. The series topped the charts for years, making Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput, household names, giving their career a great kickstart. Ankita Lokhande has recently been making the headlines for her upcoming web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0, which is a digital spin-off of Pavitra Rishta. The show will be premiering on ZEE5 on September 15, 2021. The actress will be seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh on the show. Fans of the series have expressed their excitement all over social media and have revealed that they “can’t wait” to see Ankita Lokhande as Archana, once again. Here are Ankita Lokhande’s most popular looks from Pavitra Rishta, which will take millions down memory lane. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube