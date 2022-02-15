PICS: Exotic pre-wedding shoot of newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande has been dating Vicky Jain for a long time and the couple finally got married in December 2021. They had a spectacular wedding where the bride and groom sported royal attires for their special day. They also had a grand reception which was attended numerous of their industry friends including Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassandani, Amruta Khanvilkar, etc. The couple recently share a glimpse of their dreamy pre-wedding shoot.
Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita and Vicky are seen in white attires. The look of the couple is very exotic and unique.
In the pictures, the actress had worn a white saree with a shimmery backless blouse. Vicky Jain had sported white kurta pyjamas. The background of setting sun on the desert is almost like a scenery.
Ankita Lokhande tied the knot will Vicky Jain on 14th December. The wedding functions started with a grand engagement party, followed by haldi, mehandi function and finally the wedding.
Vicky Jain has been very supportive of Ankita Lokhande throughout the ups and downs of her life. She expressed her love for him in the caption of the post as she wrote, “Even through the sands of time My love will always grow”