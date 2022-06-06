Smart Jodi winners Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s 5 adorable PICS

Published on Jun 06, 2022 06:27 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Ankita vicky adorable pics

    Ankita vicky adorable pics

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most loved and highly popular real-life pairs on social media. The couple has been dating for many years and the duo finally decided to tie the knot in 2021. Ankita married her Bilaspur bases businessman boyfriend, Vicky Jain, in a grand event, which was attended by several of their industry friends. The couple has sported a royal look at their wedding and Ankita’s golden lehenga created trends on social media. The couple took part in the reality show Smart Jodi and recently emerged as the winners of the season. Post their grand victory, here are a few glimpses of the adorable couple.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Looking sizzling together

    Looking sizzling together

    The couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is looking stunning in the pic. Ankita has sported a brown cutout dress and she is seen seated on the lap of Vicky as they are lost in each other’s eyes.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Partying together

    Partying together

    In the picture, Ankita Lokhande looks ready for a fun party as she has a multicolour short dress, with bold eye makeup. She is seen with Vicky Jain, who looks dapper in black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Twinning in black

    Twinning in black

    The couple has sported black traditional outfits in the look. Vicky has sported a plain black kurta pyjama and Ankita looks elegant in a black silk saree with silver work.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sharing a kiss

    Sharing a kiss

    In the beautiful picture, Ankita is seen in a beautiful pink saree and Vicky is seen hugging her. He kissed her on the cheek and she also kissed him back.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    First look after marriage

    First look after marriage

    The couple looks adorable together as they got papped at the airport while they left for Vicky's hometown after marriage. Ankita looks gorgeous in an orange bandini print saree and a simple look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani