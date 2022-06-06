Smart Jodi winners Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s 5 adorable PICS

1 / 6

Ankita vicky adorable pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most loved and highly popular real-life pairs on social media. The couple has been dating for many years and the duo finally decided to tie the knot in 2021. Ankita married her Bilaspur bases businessman boyfriend, Vicky Jain, in a grand event, which was attended by several of their industry friends. The couple has sported a royal look at their wedding and Ankita’s golden lehenga created trends on social media. The couple took part in the reality show Smart Jodi and recently emerged as the winners of the season. Post their grand victory, here are a few glimpses of the adorable couple.

Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram