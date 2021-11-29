Anna Faris Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with son Jack to prove they're the coolest mother son duo ever

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Anna Faris

Anna Faris has always been a doting mother to her adorable son, Jack. As parenthood has been Anna's priority, she had previously revealed that her identity had changed once she welcomed her son Jack into her life. For those unversed, Anna shares Jack with ex Chris Pratt. “You are now a mom, sort of the most important job in the world, and the pressure and the guilt and all the things that are wrapped up in that. I don’t think anyone can really prepare you for [motherhood] ― even though they try,” she once told Huffington Post 2016. “I definitely grappled with the idea of ‘Who am I now?’ The way I describe it is like a tidal wave. There was before the tidal wave, and there’s after the tidal wave," Anna had added. While Anna's social media platform is mostly used for her work, she also puts up selfies and pictures with her son from time to time, and they're cute! From being cool to being adorable, the mother-son duo definitely knows how to pose with one another. We take a look at some of the most precious snaps of the sweetest duo:

Photo Credit : Anna Faris Instagram