Anna Faris Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with son Jack to prove they're the coolest mother son duo ever

Anna Faris has always been a doting mother to her adorable son, Jack. As parenthood has been Anna's priority, she had previously revealed that her identity had changed once she welcomed her son Jack into her life. For those unversed, Anna shares Jack with ex Chris Pratt.
“You are now a mom, sort of the most important job in the world, and the pressure and the guilt and all the things that are wrapped up in that. I don’t think anyone can really prepare you for [motherhood] ― even though they try,” she once told Huffington Post 2016. “I definitely grappled with the idea of ‘Who am I now?’ The way I describe it is like a tidal wave. There was before the tidal wave, and there’s after the tidal wave," Anna had added.
While Anna's social media platform is mostly used for her work, she also puts up selfies and pictures with her son from time to time, and they're cute! From being cool to being adorable, the mother-son duo definitely knows how to pose with one another. We take a look at some of the most precious snaps of the sweetest duo:
Photo Credit : Anna Faris Instagram
Anna had posted this picture on the occasion of Mother's Day! She seems to be too playful with her adorable son, Jack.
Anna Faris posted this picture in 2018. Goofily, she wrote, "Ahhhhhh!!!!! I stole my child's sword!!!! Yes!"
Anna Faris and Jack are not just the coolest, they are the sweetest as well!
This picture of the mother-son duo is the best! "Jack! Growing up! This is post performance so I just want to tackle him. And he wants to take his shirt off. Not sure who's more hyper," the Mom alum had penned alongside the snap.
Anna and Jack's selfie game is always on point! "On the way to the airport - things look like they might be smoother than they are," she wrote.