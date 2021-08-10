Home ⁄
Anna Kendrick Birthday: 6 TIMES the Pitch Perfect star has proved to be an ace at taking mirror selfies
Anna Kendrick has never gone wrong while posing for a selfie. Not just her normal selfies where the star is facing the camera, but also her mirror selfies are worth mentioning. She has her own poses, moods and ways to work around the camera.
Published: August 10, 2021 02:16 am
Anna Kendrick’s selfies range from hilarious to gorgeous
Anna Kendrick has turned 31 today! It's not every day that Beca Mitchell turns a year older. From singing live on stage during Pitch Perfect while flawlessly hitting them notes to being nominated for multiple Tony awards, Anna Kendrik has been an epitome of success and how! Young girls have always looked up to her for her singing, acting, and performing abilities. The star's song 'Cups' is still quite a hit among teenagers, even after 8 years since its release. Kendrick has always believed in humility and hard work. She
Apart from being absolutely 'pitch perfect', Kendrick is also quite the queen when it comes to posing for selfies in general, and mirror selfies in particular. She is not only too experimental with her selfie expressions but also makes sure to keep her poses funny and attractive at the same time. Kendrick knows how to have the perfect click, hence her fans are blessed with her pictures from time to time.
We took the liberty to curate a photo gallery with Kendrick's most endearing mirror selfies from her official Instagram account. If you are a new fan, watch out for these, and if not, watch out for them anyway as these selfies range from hilarious to gorgeous:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
When Anna Kendrick made quite the buzz with a rare mirror selfie
Captioning the picture, “she is not afraid of [needle emoji] but she bruises like a [peach emoji],'' Kendrick updated her fans about getting a needle shot. She looks cool, casual and definitely too comfortable in a simple top and trousers!
Photo Credit : ANNA KENDRICK INSTAGRAM
Anna Kendrick giving off ‘girl-next-door’ vibes
Kendrik’s mirror selfies are always too casual and real! In this picture, Kendrick poses with her new shoes, and we think she looks fantastic.
Photo Credit : ANNA KENDRICK INSTAGRAM
When Anna Kendrick decided to show off her new dress
That dress on the Pitch Perfect alum made several points! Kendrick’s attitude, pose, and fit looks great, and blue really seems to be her colour.
Photo Credit : ANNA KENDRICK INSTAGRAM
Anna Kendrick has NO bad angles
Kendrick has never shied away from being her own self! This picture is definitely proof of how free-spirited and comfortable Kendrik is around her followers and fans.
Photo Credit : ANNA KENDRICK INSTAGRAM
Anna Kendrick making everyone gush over her
Kendrick is not only a genius with a great sense of camera angles, but she also knows how to dress up for looking great. This picture screams dress goals!
Photo Credit : ANNA KENDRICK INSTAGRAM