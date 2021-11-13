Anne Hathaway Birthday: From Interstellar to The Intern, here are 6 BEST roles played by the actress

Whether people realize it or not, Anne Hathaway is one of the most distinguished actors. The Oscar-winning A-list actress was catapulted into superstardom because of her ever-impressive acting abilities and enormous versatility, and she has contributed her talents to a variety of genres and projects. From Disney films like The Princess Diaries to adult R-rated dramas like Rachel Getting Married, critically acclaimed musicals like Les Miserables, and culturally recognized studio comedy like The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway has given her skills to a varied range of cherished films. On Anne's 39th birthday, let's look back at 6 Anne Hathaway movies that you definitely don't want to miss.
The Intern unites Anne Hathaway with Robert De Niro for a loose work dramedy.
In her first leading role (and first movie to boot), Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, a socially awkward teenage girl who is shocked to discover that she is royalty and heir to the throne of a European kingdom.
The third and final chapter in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises doesn't reach the same impossible heights as its predecessor, but it has a lot worth valuing. Namely, it features an excellent performance from Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle, i.e. Catwoman.
Dark Waters is the kind of commendable considered, a well-produced mature drama that seems to be becoming more uncommon as time passes.
In her second collaboration with Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway played Amelia Brand, a NASA astronaut, and scientist who travels with Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) to search for a new home for humanity in the far recesses of the galaxy.
Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her performance as Fantine in Tom Hooper's dramatic, emotional rendition of the classic Broadway musical Les Miserables. In the character that her mother initially portrayed in the show's National Tour, Hathaway's powerful, impassioned depiction is unnerving and fascinating.