Anne Hathaway Birthday: From Interstellar to The Intern, here are 6 BEST roles played by the actress

Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:32 AM IST   |  985
   
    Happy Birthday Anne Hathaway

    Whether people realize it or not, Anne Hathaway is one of the most distinguished actors. The Oscar-winning A-list actress was catapulted into superstardom because of her ever-impressive acting abilities and enormous versatility, and she has contributed her talents to a variety of genres and projects. From Disney films like The Princess Diaries to adult R-rated dramas like Rachel Getting Married, critically acclaimed musicals like Les Miserables, and culturally recognized studio comedy like The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway has given her skills to a varied range of cherished films. On Anne's 39th birthday, let's look back at 6 Anne Hathaway movies that you definitely don't want to miss.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The Intern

    The Intern unites Anne Hathaway with Robert De Niro for a loose work dramedy.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The Princess Diaries

    In her first leading role (and first movie to boot), Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, a socially awkward teenage girl who is shocked to discover that she is royalty and heir to the throne of a European kingdom.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The Dark Knight Rises

    The third and final chapter in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises doesn't reach the same impossible heights as its predecessor, but it has a lot worth valuing. Namely, it features an excellent performance from Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle, i.e. Catwoman.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dark Waters

    Dark Waters is the kind of commendable considered, a well-produced mature drama that seems to be becoming more uncommon as time passes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Interstellar

    In her second collaboration with Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway played Amelia Brand, a NASA astronaut, and scientist who travels with Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) to search for a new home for humanity in the far recesses of the galaxy.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Les Miserables

    Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her performance as Fantine in Tom Hooper's dramatic, emotional rendition of the classic Broadway musical Les Miserables. In the character that her mother initially portrayed in the show's National Tour, Hathaway's powerful, impassioned depiction is unnerving and fascinating.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images