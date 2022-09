Happy Birthday Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie turns 44! The actor is now best known for being the next Captain America after Chris Evans handed him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. The actor is a Julliard-trained artist, a testament to his flavoured background and his acting prowess. He started off in Marvel as the Falcon aka Sam Wilson and after a three movies with the franchise was handed over the baton to shoulder the next generation of the MCU without the original members of the association. Keep scrolling find out more about the actor.