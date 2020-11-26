Anupama Parameswaran looks mesmerising in these sun kissed photos that will leave you awestruck

1 / 10

Anupama Parameswaran's sun kissed snaps

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam. The movie also starred Sai Pallavi who played the role of Malar. Last month, Anupama shared a picture with Sai Pallavi and captioned it as, "Does anyone remember Mary and Malar @saipallavi.senthamarai loved you then, love you forever. A fan for sure." She later played lead roles in Telugu films such as Sathamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. On the personal front, Anupama enjoys great fan following. She is an active social media user. Fans love her bright personality. She has got curly hair and beautiful eyes. Also, she has got a pretty smile that can make everyone fall in love with her. Going by her Instagram posts, she loves clicking sun kissed selfies. Her beauty in those selfies will leave you mesmerised for sure. Check them out!

Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram