Home
/
Photos
/
Anumpama Parameswaran
/
Anupama Parameswaran looks mesmerising in these sun kissed photos that will leave you awestruck

Anupama Parameswaran looks mesmerising in these sun kissed photos that will leave you awestruck

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. Take a look at her beautiful sun kissed photos.
9848 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Anupama Parameswaran's sun kissed snaps

    Anupama Parameswaran's sun kissed snaps

    Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam. The movie also starred Sai Pallavi who played the role of Malar. Last month, Anupama shared a picture with Sai Pallavi and captioned it as, "Does anyone remember Mary and Malar @saipallavi.senthamarai loved you then, love you forever. A fan for sure." She later played lead roles in Telugu films such as Sathamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. On the personal front, Anupama enjoys great fan following. She is an active social media user. Fans love her bright personality. She has got curly hair and beautiful eyes. Also, she has got a pretty smile that can make everyone fall in love with her. Going by her Instagram posts, she loves clicking sun kissed selfies. Her beauty in those selfies will leave you mesmerised for sure. Check them out!

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Could she be any more beautiful?

    Could she be any more beautiful?

    Anupama captioned this pic as, "The polka dots (heart emoji)".

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    Sharing this picture, Anupama wrote, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you for always cheering me up when times are tough. The smile on my face right now would not be here if it weren’t for you...Thank you for loving me unconditionally... indebted to you all forever...love."

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Too cute

    Too cute

    The actress is looking beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sun kissed and pretty!

    Sun kissed and pretty!

    "When pain brings you down, don't be silly, don't close your eyes and cry, you just might be in the best position to see the sun shine," captioned Anupaama.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    So stunning

    So stunning

    The actress is looking stunning in a black floral outfit.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    That look!

    That look!

    The actress is looking beautiful beyond words in this picture clicked by her brother.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Smile more

    Smile more

    Happiness looks good on her.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Those eyes!

    Those eyes!

    This is one of the best sun kissed pictures clicked by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Nature lover

    Nature lover

    This picture sums up everything.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

