Anupam Shyam’s lesser known facts

Anupam Shyam, popularly known as “Thakur Sajjan Singh” in the Hindi television industry, passed away on August 8, 2021. He died at the age of 63 due to multiple organ failure. He has appeared in many TV serials and Bollywood movies, but he rose to fame with Star Plus series, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. He played the character of Thakur Sajjan Singh with perfection and became a household name. In July 2020, Anupam Shyam was facing health issues and had been hospitalised two-three times. After recovering, Anupam Shyam started shooting for Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and had been working on the same while he passed away. Here are some of the lesser known facts about Anupam Shyam, who won millions of hearts with his performances on-screen. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Anupam Shyam Instagram