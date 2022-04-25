Anupama: Namaste America: Take a look at Anupama’s family members from 17 years ago

Anupamaa is presently one of the most popular and highly-rated shows on TV screens at present. The show revolves around the trial and tribunals of the protagonist, Anupama as she establishes her personality after many years of her marriage. Owing to the massive response to the show, the makers have announced the spinoff of Anupamaa which will be showcasing Rupali Ganguly and her family situation 17 years ago. The story revolves around her getting a chance to visit America and fulfilling her dream of becoming a renowned dancer. As we gear up for watching the web show, here are the pictures of the main cast in their younger versions.
Photo Credit : Hotstar Youtube
The actress will be playing the role of younger Anupama and her look is very different from her present look in the show. Her hair is open and she has put on light make up. She is seen wearing jhumkas and bangles.
The actor is seen in a clean-shaven look and he has worn half sleeves checkered shirt with trousers.
The actress plays the role of Leela in the show and she is seen in a more colourful look as she sported a bright yellow saree with a pink blouse. Her long hair is braided and she has sported a long mangalsutra.
The actress will be seen playing the role of Badi Baa aka Leela’s mother-in-law. She is in a positive role as she supports Anupama’s dreams.
In the web show, Paritosh and Samar will be seen as kids in the show.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app