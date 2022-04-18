5 Timesmade for a pretty sight in sarees Anupama Parameswaran

Updated on Apr 18, 2022 03:48 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
    Anupama Parameswaran slays in saree

    Anupama Parameswaran has everyone smitten with her dimpled smile and long curly tresses. The Malayali beauty has proved her mettle with some noteworthy performances in Telugu flicks like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati and Hello Guru Prema Kosame to name a few. The South diva aces every look she tries on. If one takes a closer look at her ethnic closet, her taste in sarees is seen. Over time, Anupama Parameswaran has strengthened her ethnic game and makes for a mesmerising sight whenever she poses in a desi avatar. Fashion police follows her choices up close and takes detailed notes on ethnic wardrobe choices. Today, let's take a look at some stunning photos of Anupama Parameswaran in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

    The beige and green saree

    The 18 Pages star looks stunning in this beige silk saree with a green border and blouse.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

    The new age saree

    The actress looks breathtaking in this red saree with self-print and designer purple blouse.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

    The black and red saree

    Anupama Parameswaran looks exquisite in this black saree with a red border.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

    Smoldering diva

    Another wonderful saree look by our Southern beauty.

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

    The star's smile

    Doesn’t she look marvelous in this red and green saree!

    Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram