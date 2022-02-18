PHOTOS: Anupama Parameswaran's ultra chic looks are a combination of cuteness and charm

1 / 6

Anupama Parameswaran's ultra chic looks

Birthday girl Anupama Parameswaran often leaves the fans in awe of her dimpled smile and curls. With her girl next door looks, the actress has managed to carve a signature style for herself. Slowly making her way into the fashion scene, the actress has provided us with some stunning attires over the time. Anupama Parameswaran can makes heads turn with every attire she steps out in. Along with creating a fan following by her impressive acting skills, she has also managed to create a loyal audience for her fashion sense. Anupama Parameswaran has made headlines with her one of a kind approach to fashion. Today at her 26th birthday, let us see some of the most glamourous looks by the 18 Pages star. Hope you are taking notes.

Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram