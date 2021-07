1 / 5

Carrying it effortlessly and how!

Anupama Parameswaran is popularly known for her work in Telugu and Malayalam films. One of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry, Anupama is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam. The film, which was a commercial success released in 2015 and since then, Anupama Parameswaran has appeared in a number of Telugu and Malayalam films. The gorgeous actress also made her Kannada debut with Natasaarvabhowma alongside Puneeth Rajkumar. Besides her acting skills, the actress is equally known for her fashion choices. The 24-year-old actress makes sure to flaunt her glowing skin and natural curly hair and we are always mesmerised by it. As we all know it takes a lot to take care of and style your curly hair but Anupama shows us to carry it off effortlessly. The Premam actress shows us how one can style curly hair like her effortlessly. From bun updo to a high ponytail, Anupama's these looks are worth trying.

Photo Credit : Anupama Parameswaran Instagram