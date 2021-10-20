Anupamaa's love for her family is unconditional, here's 5 times when she proved the same

In the popular daily soap, Anupamaa, the role of the lead character is played by the actress Rupali Ganguly. She is seen as a middle-class woman who is trying to form her own identity after her husband cheats on her. Though she is seen as a very simple woman, she is always seen standing for the right thing and supporting her family. We bring you 5 instances where Anupama proved that she loves her family the most and can go to any lengths for their wellness.
When Anupama thought she was dying due to cancer, Varnraj refused to marry Kavya. She stood by Kavya and Vanraj's promise that he will marry her at all costs.
On the School Annual Day, Pakhi did not want to see her mother in the audience because of her issues with her. But when Kavya goes missing at the last moment, Anupama joins her on the stage and saves her from ruining the performance.
When Kinjal’s boss tries to harass her, Anupama devises a plan to take revenge on him by making his actions go live on social media. She also slapped him for his actions.
When Anupama got to know about the tax evasion by Babuji and the pending tax amount. She takes it upon herself to pay the amount anyhow.
When Vanraj opened his new café, there were no customers coming to the venue. So Anupama graciously offered to be his first customer and ordered tea for herself.