Unknown facts about Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Ever since morning, social media has been showering with loving messages for him and along with fans and followers, many big celebrities also shared adorable posts with sweet captions. Over the years, Anurag garnered a huge fan following with his films such as Manmarziyaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Lust Stories, Black Friday, Satya and Mukkabaaz among many others. One of the most popular and talented filmmakers of the Hindi film industry, he is also known to be vocal and unbiased about his thoughts and perspectives. Today, as netizens trend 'Happy Birthday Charsi Anurag' on social media. Anurag took a dig at them and posted "Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag" Though the director will be celebrating his first lockdown birthday this year, he had earlier spoken to Pinkvilla and shared how necessary safety is right now" For some people, it is about survival and I get it but I don't think I have the courage currently to go out and begin shooting. It is a little scary to shoot while maintaining social distancing and I am not currently ready to take that risk. I might start a few post-production works because that is still achievable while maintaining social distance. I will first wait and see how others are doing it before putting anyone at risk. I am not thoroughly convinced honestly." His next project, Choked revolves around a cash-strapped, frustrated bank cashier Sarita Pillai finds a surprise stash of cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night. Her stagnated life finds a new direction. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. Today as we celebrate his birthday take a look at these unknown facts about the multi-talented filmmaker.

