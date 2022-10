Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, the Chakda 'Xpress star, and senior actress Neetu Kapoor were recently papped at the airport. In the pictures, the beautiful actresses looked comfy in casual outfits. Anushka Sharma, who is making a comeback to cinema with the upcoming biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is currently juggling between Mumbai and Kolkata where she is shooting. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, is set to become a 'daadi' soon. The senior actress is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming family drama.