Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. It is never a dull sight for the fans whenever the couple is spotted together. The actress is all geared up as she is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 4 years. She will be seen in Chakda Xpress portraying the character of Jhulan Goswami on the screen. Anushka was away from her cricketer husband as she was shooting for the film and after completing a schedule she has finally returned to Mumbai. Virat came to the airport to receive his wife and daughter.
Anushka Sharma covered her face with a white coloured mask and made sure to check if her mask is on place or not.
Anushka Sharma was snapped in all-black attire. She wore black colored tights and paired a black colored hoodie along with it. She left her hair open, held a sling bag and completed her look with white sports shoes.
