-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
⁄
-
Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood actors who aced the ‘short hair’ look
Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood actors who aced the ‘short hair’ look
Bollywood celebrities have often been spotted opting for a fuss-free hairstyle, by cutting their hair short and leaving them open. Take a look at their perfect short hairstyles.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
7878 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 30, 2021 03:42 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6