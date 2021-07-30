Advertisement
Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood actors who aced the ‘short hair’ look

Bollywood celebrities have often been spotted opting for a fuss-free hairstyle, by cutting their hair short and leaving them open. Take a look at their perfect short hairstyles.
7878 reads Mumbai
    Bollywood actors nailing the short hairstyle

    Along with providing entertainment to the people, the Bollywood celebrities have also become a huge source of providing fashion inspiration to their fans and followers. The amazing thing about fashion and beauty is that it constantly keeps on changing and evolving. There have been many decades in the movie industry that are recognised for their unique aesthetic makeup and hairstyles. Everyone remembers the 1960s for the fringes, the 1970s and 1980s for the bouffant hairstyle and the style of a messy and perfectly curled hairstyle had continued till the 2000s, as hairstyles have always played an important role when it comes to being an actor. Since the times have been changing, the world has been moving towards a fuss-free and more of an “on-the-go” lifestyle and celebrities have often been spotted not having the time to invest in spending hours making their hairstyle before stepping out of the house every time and that is the reason why many Bollywood celebrities prefer having a short haircut. Here are pictures of Bollywood actors pulling-off the short hairstyle perfectly. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma looks like a diva posing for the camera in a printed blazer-set in her short hair.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone shares a picture of herself practising her night routine while leaving her short hair open.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets clicked candidly adoring the nature’s beauty while enjoying the sunset wearing a printed maxi-dress opting her nude shade makeup with her short hair open.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Yami Gautam

    Yami Gautam shares a selfie as she dons a pretty white colour off-shoulder top and nails her short hair cut.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt shares a mirror selfie right before she starts her intense workout, wearing her gym clothes and leaving her short hair open.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla