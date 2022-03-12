5 Classic denim looks from Anushka Sharma's wardrobe

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's denim looks

Anushka Sharma's easy-to-style outfits often prove her love for comfy casuals. The diva's off-duty wardrobe is full of roomy t-shirts, cheerful printed dresses and classic shirts, but one thing that has remained her constant favourite is denim jeans. The actress seems to have a pair of every shade and style ranging from ripped skinnies to comfy baggy numbers. Today we have pulled out some of the best denim donned by Anushka Sharma that is all the way comfy and classy.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram