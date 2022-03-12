5 Classic denim looks from Anushka Sharma's wardrobe

Anushka Sharma's easy-to-style outfits often prove her love for comfy casuals. The diva's off-duty wardrobe is full of roomy t-shirts, cheerful printed dresses and classic shirts, but one thing that has remained her constant favourite is denim jeans. The actress seems to have a pair of every shade and style ranging from ripped skinnies to comfy baggy numbers. Today we have pulled out some of the best denim donned by Anushka Sharma that is all the way comfy and classy.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The diva went for a classic route with a comfy T-shirt paired with loose ripped jeans. She further added glam to the look with a white bomber jacket, black sling bag, and white sneakers.
Anushka's ripped boyfriend jeans are all stylish and comfy. In addition, the high-waisted and modern twist made the diva look absolutely chic. She further grabbed attention by contrasting her denim with all-white sneakers.
For an outing, the diva picked a pair of baggy jeans and styled it with an oversized shirt. The striped shirt sported a tie-up collar and a graphic logo printed on the shoulder. She styled her sassy look with a pair of gold hoops and a pair of sneakers.
The actress shared this picture of her go-to baggy jeans, white sneakers and a T-shirt. She donned a pair of high-waisted straight-leg jeans that bore a ripped design at the knee. Teamed up with a crop top and simple white sneakers, the look was fuss-free.
Anushka Sharma looked stunning in this top, jacket and ripped jeans ensemble. She paired her outfit with a black backpack and all-white sneakers.