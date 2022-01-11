5 Cute photos of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika

1 / 6

Vamika turns ONE!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. And as the baby girl turns one today, love is being showered on the little munchkin from every corner. The entire Kohli family is in South Africa right now and will be celebrating daughter Vamika's birthday there. On this joyous day, here's a look at the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their happy moments with daughter Vamika.

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli's Instagram