5 Cute photos of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. And as the baby girl turns one today, love is being showered on the little munchkin from every corner. The entire Kohli family is in South Africa right now and will be celebrating daughter Vamika's birthday there. On this joyous day, here's a look at the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their happy moments with daughter Vamika.
Photo Credit : Virat Kohli's Instagram
Virat Kohli and Anushka named their baby girl Vamika which is another name of goddess Durga.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Anushka and Virat have been extremely careful that their child's face is not clicked by media. They had requested paps several times to abstain from clicking Vamika's pictures. The two always make sure to hide her face every time they share snaps with her.
The actress shared this lovely picture of her and Vamika on Instagram. In the click, Anushka is holding her baby daughter affectionately. The actress again made sure that the glimpse of her daughter is not visible in the entire picture.
In this candid picture, the father and daughter are seen spending some quality time together. The picture comes from the time when the couple took Vamika to a park to have a perfect family's day out.
This sweet mother-daughter movement won many hearts on social media. Anushka Sharma looks with all the love at her daughter Vamika.