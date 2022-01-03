5 Moments of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika that are too cute to handle

1 / 5

Mr & Mrs Kohli with their bundle of joy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been couple goals and continue to be one. The couple have till now not revealed their daughter Vamika's face to their fans and followers but keep posting some adorable pictures with her. This perfect family picture was one of them wherein it appears that Vamika was trying to pull Anushka's cheeks as Virat clicked the selfie.

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli/Instagram