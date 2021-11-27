5 Photos of Anushka Sharma that are too cute to miss

Published on Nov 27, 2021 08:41 PM IST   |  16.7K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Cute photos of Anushka Sharma

    Cute photos of Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma is one of the cutest celebrities in B-town; she looks adorable in whatever she wears and serves major fashion inspiration every time. Before making her debut in Bollywood's film industry, Anushka was a successful runway model. The diva continues to amaze her fans with her adorable photos. But what’s so striking is her game of fashion paired with her million-dollar smile, which is always on point. Trust Anushka to brighten up a boring day and she will not disappoint. Here's a look at cute photos of Anushka Sharma that are just WOW!

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Flawless skin in a sunny photoshoot

    Flawless skin in a sunny photoshoot

    Actress Anushka Sharma recently shared this picture of her posing in the sunshine. The actress can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile in a black shirt having balloon sleeves with mid-waist button-up details.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Anushka oozes happiness in neon-green swimsuit

    Anushka oozes happiness in neon-green swimsuit

    Actress Anushka Sharma set the internet on fire with this picture of her. In the click, Anushka can be seen enjoying a relaxed day inside the pool in a neon green swimsuit.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Too cute to handle pic of Anushka & Vamika

    Too cute to handle pic of Anushka & Vamika

    The actress shared the picture with her daughter on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. In the picture, Anushka can be seen playing with her little munchkin Vamika.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Anushka Sharma looks like a daisy in a white sweater

    Anushka Sharma looks like a daisy in a white sweater

    The casual-chic attire of Anushka Sharma in a basic white cardigan won everyone's heart over again. Her happy radiance face makes her look like a fresh daisy in a white sweater while flashing her cute smile.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Anushka posing in the park in pink

    Anushka posing in the park in pink

    Anushka Sharma looks pretty in pink. In the click, Anushka is donning a pink sweatshirt with pair of ripped jeans and her look screams both chic and comfortable. For her cute look, the actress wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and tied her hair into a messy bun.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram