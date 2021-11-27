5 Photos of Anushka Sharma that are too cute to miss

Anushka Sharma is one of the cutest celebrities in B-town; she looks adorable in whatever she wears and serves major fashion inspiration every time. Before making her debut in Bollywood's film industry, Anushka was a successful runway model. The diva continues to amaze her fans with her adorable photos. But what’s so striking is her game of fashion paired with her million-dollar smile, which is always on point. Trust Anushka to brighten up a boring day and she will not disappoint. Here's a look at cute photos of Anushka Sharma that are just WOW!
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Actress Anushka Sharma recently shared this picture of her posing in the sunshine. The actress can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile in a black shirt having balloon sleeves with mid-waist button-up details.
Actress Anushka Sharma set the internet on fire with this picture of her. In the click, Anushka can be seen enjoying a relaxed day inside the pool in a neon green swimsuit.
The actress shared the picture with her daughter on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. In the picture, Anushka can be seen playing with her little munchkin Vamika.
The casual-chic attire of Anushka Sharma in a basic white cardigan won everyone's heart over again. Her happy radiance face makes her look like a fresh daisy in a white sweater while flashing her cute smile.
Anushka Sharma looks pretty in pink. In the click, Anushka is donning a pink sweatshirt with pair of ripped jeans and her look screams both chic and comfortable. For her cute look, the actress wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and tied her hair into a messy bun.