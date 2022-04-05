5 PICS of Anushka Sharma in her gorgeous short hair that is perfect for summers

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's beautiful short hairstyle

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since she announced her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress. After all, her large troupe of fans are super excited to see their beloved actress back in action. Anushka is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She entered the entertainment industry with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, she never looked back. With movies such as NH10, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, and others, the actress has made a mark for herself. The actress is also super active on Instagram where she often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself, her beautiful relationship with Virat Kohli and her life updates. One thing that Anushka has brought back in fashion is a good old short haircut! Her short hair suits her just too well and only enhances her beauty. And let’s be honest: short hair might be one of the best female hairstyles - it is convenient, easy to maintain and you look fabulous all the time. Moreover, it is absolutely perfect for these hot and humid summer months! So here we present to you some pictures of Anushka Sharma flaunting her stunning short hair!

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram