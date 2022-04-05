5 PICS of Anushka Sharma in her gorgeous short hair that is perfect for summers

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since she announced her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress. After all, her large troupe of fans are super excited to see their beloved actress back in action. Anushka is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She entered the entertainment industry with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, she never looked back. With movies such as NH10, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, and others, the actress has made a mark for herself. The actress is also super active on Instagram where she often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself, her beautiful relationship with Virat Kohli and her life updates. One thing that Anushka has brought back in fashion is a good old short haircut! Her short hair suits her just too well and only enhances her beauty. And let’s be honest: short hair might be one of the best female hairstyles - it is convenient, easy to maintain and you look fabulous all the time. Moreover, it is absolutely perfect for these hot and humid summer months! So here we present to you some pictures of Anushka Sharma flaunting her stunning short hair!
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Okay, think about it for a moment: No hair in your eyes or mouth when you swim! Well, this reason itself might be enough for us to go for short hair! And of course, Anushka's beautiful smile is just too hard to miss in this picture!
Another amazing reason to cut your hair short: No messy hair during your gym time! Just look at Anushka - it is illegal to look THIS good while you're working out.
You can pout or you can stick your tongue out - you'd look cute 24x7 with your cute hairstyle. This is one of our favourite pictures of Anushka. The pout with her amazing haircut amounts to absolute perfection with the right amount of goofiness.
Another one of our favourite pictures of Anushka! Yes, we get it we might have said that a lot of photographs in this list but can you blame us? With the wind blowing Anushka's gorgeous hair into her face, Anushka looks like a greek goddess here.
Anushka's smile is just... well it makes you fall in love with her and see stars and moons. A beautiful person inside out, we just love her more with her short haircut!