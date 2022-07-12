5 PICS thats prove Anushka Sharma is a fitness freak

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also turned entrepreneur with her clothing brand and ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfil her duties as a mother. Now, Anushka is prepping hard for her return to the movies. If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to speed. The actress will be making her onscreen comeback after almost 3.5 years with Chakda Xpress. In the biopic, Anushka will be telling Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life story. Anushka is just one of themes gorgeous actresses who is super fit. She also loves to have a fitness regime and often posts bits and pieces of it.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
In one of her posts, Anushka had revealed that she has an on and off relationship with yoga. However, she also added that she always came back to it and that yoga has been a part of all the phases of her life.
One of the most important part of any workout regime is that final workout selfie! It feels like a little victory and is just so satisfactory to click. Look at the satisfaction at Anushka's face!
It is quite essential that you maintain a fitness regime even when you are pregnant. Anushka was quite regular about it and focused on yoga when she was pregnant with Vamika.
Swimming is one of the most fun forms of exercise out there. It is also super relaxing. In fact, Anushka herself is a 'water baby'.
Who told you that you can only focus on fitness when you step out of your house? Anushka is the perfect example of the fact that you can be regular with your fitness regime right in the comfort of your home as well.