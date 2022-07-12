5 PICS thats prove Anushka Sharma is a fitness freak

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also turned entrepreneur with her clothing brand and ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfil her duties as a mother. Now, Anushka is prepping hard for her return to the movies. If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to speed. The actress will be making her onscreen comeback after almost 3.5 years with Chakda Xpress. In the biopic, Anushka will be telling Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life story. Anushka is just one of themes gorgeous actresses who is super fit. She also loves to have a fitness regime and often posts bits and pieces of it.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram