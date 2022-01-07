5 Times Anushka Sharma showed her love for casual chic outfits

We have always found Anushka Sharma's style to be chic and effortless. Her cool sense of dressing never fails to impress us. The actress belongs to that group of casual queens who keep their outfits understated and style minimalist. Over the years, she has certainly proved that she is the champion in the game of fashion. Scroll down to take a look at all the times Anushka Sharma excellently mastered the art of casual dressing.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The actress looks pretty in pink and this picture is proof of it. Anushka can be seen donning a pink sweatshirt paired with ripped jeans and her outfit looks comfortable and chic. She completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.
For a casual outing, the diva picked a pair of baggy jeans. She styled it with an oversized black and white striped shirt featuring a tie-up collar detail. She completed her look with a pair of gold hoops and a pair of sneakers.
The actress went the classic route with a comfy white T-shirt and loose ripped jeans. She styled her cool look with a white bomber jacket, black sling bag and white sneakers. Anushka accessorised her outfit with a necklace, gold hoops and left her hair open to complete her look.
Anushka Sharma's ripped rolled jeans are all stylish and comfy. In addition, the high-waisted and baggy modern twist made her look absolutely chic. The diva aced the uber-cool look by donning a relaxed graphic tee and all-white sneakers.
The diva stunned in a classy comfy top, and trousers paired with this cool jacket. Her denim jacket came with plaid cuffs and her ripped jeans and white sneakers gave her a perfect sporty look.