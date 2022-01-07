5 Times Anushka Sharma showed her love for casual chic outfits

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's casual wardrobe

We have always found Anushka Sharma's style to be chic and effortless. Her cool sense of dressing never fails to impress us. The actress belongs to that group of casual queens who keep their outfits understated and style minimalist. Over the years, she has certainly proved that she is the champion in the game of fashion. Scroll down to take a look at all the times Anushka Sharma excellently mastered the art of casual dressing.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram