5 UNSEEN pics of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli & others to make your Monday bright

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's unseen pictures

Anushka Sharma is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She has often proved her acting skills in several movies but she has been missing in action since a long time now. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is all set to make her comeback from Chakda 'Xpress. Well, it was Anushka's birthday yesterday and social media was filled with wishes from fans, friends and family members. We got to see a lot of unseen pictures of the actress in those wishes. Hence, today we decided to list down 5 unseen pictures of the actress from them.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla