5 UNSEEN pics of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli & others to make your Monday bright

Anushka Sharma is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She has often proved her acting skills in several movies but she has been missing in action since a long time now. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is all set to make her comeback from Chakda 'Xpress. Well, it was Anushka's birthday yesterday and social media was filled with wishes from fans, friends and family members. We got to see a lot of unseen pictures of the actress in those wishes. Hence, today we decided to list down 5 unseen pictures of the actress from them.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma's smile is quite infectious and looking at her smiling picture we bet you too will ger a smile on your face. She is smiling truly from her heart in this one.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Look at Anushka slay in an all-denim look as she lays comfortably on a couch and yet manages to strike a sassy pose for the camera. Not to forget, her smile remains intact.
Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in a short black dress with that pregnancy glow on her face. Her smile as usual is still there on her face while she flaunts her baby bump.
Anushka poses with filmmaker Homi Adjania in this picture. The actress looks flawless in denim shorts and white top as she leans on Homi who has put his hand on her shoulder.
Anushka Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga as she poses with Neeti Mohan in this one.
