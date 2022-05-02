5 UNSEEN pics of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli & others to make your Monday bright

Published on May 02, 2022 04:44 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
    Anushka Sharma's unseen pictures

    Anushka Sharma's unseen pictures

    Anushka Sharma is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She has often proved her acting skills in several movies but she has been missing in action since a long time now. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is all set to make her comeback from Chakda 'Xpress. Well, it was Anushka's birthday yesterday and social media was filled with wishes from fans, friends and family members. We got to see a lot of unseen pictures of the actress in those wishes. Hence, today we decided to list down 5 unseen pictures of the actress from them.

    The happy go lucky!

    The happy go lucky!

    Anushka Sharma's smile is quite infectious and looking at her smiling picture we bet you too will ger a smile on your face. She is smiling truly from her heart in this one.

    Poser on the couch

    Poser on the couch

    Look at Anushka slay in an all-denim look as she lays comfortably on a couch and yet manages to strike a sassy pose for the camera. Not to forget, her smile remains intact.

    Flaunting her baby bump

    Flaunting her baby bump

    Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in a short black dress with that pregnancy glow on her face. Her smile as usual is still there on her face while she flaunts her baby bump.

    Posing with Homi Adjania

    Posing with Homi Adjania

    Anushka poses with filmmaker Homi Adjania in this picture. The actress looks flawless in denim shorts and white top as she leans on Homi who has put his hand on her shoulder.

    Sparkling in a yellow lehenga

    Sparkling in a yellow lehenga

    Anushka Sharma stuns in a yellow lehenga as she poses with Neeti Mohan in this one.

