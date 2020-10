1 / 7

Anushka Sharma's unmissable snaps

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved and successful actresses of Bollywood. Apart from her upcoming projects, she often creates buzz due to her personal life. The beautiful actress is married to Virat Kohli. The couple always create buzz. A few weeks ago, Viruska, as they are fondly known by their fans took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting their first child. Several celebrities from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy among others congratulated them on the good news. Post announcing the pregnancy, she has been stealing hearts with her mesmerising pictures and flaunting her baby bump. For the uninitiated, Anushka is currently in Dubai with Virat Kohli for the ongoing IPL. Virat recently shared a beautiful photo of the two captured by AB de Villiers. Talking about Anushka, here are six photos of the actress looking beautiful as ever while flaunting her baby bump.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram