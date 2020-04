1 / 7

All black outfits of the diva we loved

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram is getting more and more entertaining day by day during the lockdown. The star and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have left no stones unturned to raise awareness during the ongoing global epidemic and have urged their followers and fans to stay home and help the government cope with the issue effectively. Anushka took to Instagram and captioned her image with a diya as part of PM Modi’s 9 Bhej 9 minute as “I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.” The diva hence proved the she is not only a good actress but a responsible citizen of the country as well. Her style statements never fail to make headlines and she is called the queen of minimalism in the world of fashion. Today have a look at these stunning black outfits donned by the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram