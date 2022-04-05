6 times Anushka Sharma proved she’s a sunlight chaser; PHOTOS

1 / 7

Anushka Sharma's sunkissed photos

Anushka Sharma is an effortless social media star. The actress is quite active on her Instagram space and every time she posts a new photo or video of herself on the ‘gram, it feels like a breath of fresh air. The NH10 actress often treats fans to little sneak-peeks of her life on the photo-and-video-sharing application, while they keep coming back for more. Netizens go gaga over her loved-up snapshots with hubby Virat Kohli, and her adorable mommy-daughter moments with her toddler Vamika. Anushka is quite candid when it comes to sharing pictures on her social media space. A quick scroll through her account will tell you that she’s seldom particular about looking perfect. In fact, she owns her no-makeup look with her infectious smile. Another element that is common in Anushka’s Instagram space is her mesmerizing sunkissed photos. The Pari actress is an absolute sunlight chaser and these six pictures are proof!

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram