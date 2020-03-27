Coronavirus updates
7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. Their social media PDA never fails to grab attention. Time and again, Virushka proved to us that they are the most relatable celebrity couple. Check out!
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most loved couples of Bollywood. Due to the coronavirus scare, Virushka is locked up indoors. The couple earlier shared videos requesting people to be safe and stay indoors as well. Also, Anushka gave us sneak peek into her self quarantine period with Kohli. The stunning actress shared a quirky post and captioned it as, "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms." Anushka and Virat never fail to give their fans relationship goals. Time and again, Virushka has managed to win our hearts. Though the couple is rarely spotted in the city, Virushka keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos. The beautiful couple's social media PDA never fails to grab eyeballs. Time and again, Virushka has proved to us that they are the most relatable celebrity couple. From buying groceries together to turning photographers for each other and more. Today, we bring to you the couple's most relatable social media posts. Have a look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    What self-isolation looks like!

    Anushka recently shared this pic and it is indeed hilarious.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Cannot be serious

    Virat seems to be that partner who makes funny faces when someone starts clicking pictures with bae.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    All things love

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Goofy faces

    This selfie of the couple created a lot of buzz.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Travel buddies

    Both Anushka and Virat are travel enthusiasts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Clicked by her one and only

    Yes, Anushka clicked this sunkissed snap of the cricketer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    And now it's Kohli's turn

    Virat loves clicking candid snaps of his ladylove.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

