7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most loved couples of Bollywood. Due to the coronavirus scare, Virushka is locked up indoors. The couple earlier shared videos requesting people to be safe and stay indoors as well. Also, Anushka gave us sneak peek into her self quarantine period with Kohli. The stunning actress shared a quirky post and captioned it as, "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms." Anushka and Virat never fail to give their fans relationship goals. Time and again, Virushka has managed to win our hearts. Though the couple is rarely spotted in the city, Virushka keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos. The beautiful couple's social media PDA never fails to grab eyeballs. Time and again, Virushka has proved to us that they are the most relatable celebrity couple. From buying groceries together to turning photographers for each other and more. Today, we bring to you the couple's most relatable social media posts. Have a look!

