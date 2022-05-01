7 times Anushka Sharma made glamorous red carpet appearances

1 / 8

Anushka Sharma's graceful red carpet looks

Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. After a long hiatus, the actress is now all set to make her comeback. From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Phillauri, Anushka Sharma has given her followers a list of incredible movies. Apart from her films, the NH10 star often leaves her fans gushing whenever she makes a public appearance. From her social media posts to her red carpet appearances, Anushka always stands out. Her unique style often gives fashion police a run for their money. The actor’s sartorial choices have evolved over the years, and everything from her makeup to her outfit is quite impressive. Although most big events are suspended for some time due to the pandemic, we miss Anushka Sharma’s red carpet looks. She raised the bar every time she put on a red carpet attire. From jumpsuits to pantsuits, she showed us how to pull off basic attires with grace and elegance. She even demonstrated how to rock a comfortable outfit as a fashion statement. Here are seven of her red carpet looks that you must see.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla