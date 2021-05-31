All the things Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed about the apple of their eye Vamika

1 / 8

Everything you need to know about Vamika Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples in India. The Bollywood actor and Indian cricket team captain have often been in the limelight for their statements, strong opinions and the way they express their feelings for one another on public platforms. Even though they did see some ups-and-downs throughout their relationship, the two faced everything together and came out stronger. After being in a relationship for a long time, Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They flew to Italy with family and close friends as their wedding ceremony was held at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany. The two became proud parents to a baby girl, Vamika on January 11, 2021. Here is everything that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed about Vamika Kohli that the fans and followers of this adorable couple need to know. Read ahead to know more about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika Kohli.

Photo Credit : Instagram