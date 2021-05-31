Home ⁄
All the things Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed about the apple of their eye Vamika
All the things Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed about the apple of their eye Vamika
From revealing about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy to opening up about becoming parents and welcoming their daughter, here is everything that actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed about Vamika Kohli.
1 / 8
Everything you need to know about Vamika Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples in India. The Bollywood actor and Indian cricket team captain have often been in the limelight for their statements, strong opinions and the way they express their feelings for one another on public platforms. Even though they did see some ups-and-downs throughout their relationship, the two faced everything together and came out stronger. After being in a relationship for a long time, Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They flew to Italy with family and close friends as their wedding ceremony was held at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany. The two became proud parents to a baby girl, Vamika on January 11, 2021. Here is everything that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have revealed about Vamika Kohli that the fans and followers of this adorable couple need to know. Read ahead to know more about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika Kohli.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Anushka and Virat’s great revelation
In August 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed that they were going to have a baby.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Arrival of the baby girl
On January 11, 2021, Virat Kohli shared through his official social media handle that the couple was blessed with a baby girl.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Revealing the name of their daughter
In February 2021, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed that they have named their daughter, Vamika.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Anushka Sharma’s “current favourite accessory”
Anushka Sharma shared online that her “current favourite accessory” is a burp-cloth that she uses while feeding her daughter.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Virat Kohli wished on Women’s Day
Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture of Anushka and Vamika, wishing the two on Women’s Day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Celebrating Vamika turning two months old
Anushka and Virat arranged for a rainbow-themed cake in order to celebrate Vamika completing two months.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Virat Kohli talks about welcoming Vamika in his life
Virat Kohli revealed during a media interaction that becoming a father and welcoming Vamika “has been and will remain the greatest moment in his life”.
Photo Credit : Instagram